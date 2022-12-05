Kansas City gas prices drop 30 cents in 2 weeks

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gasoline prices have dropped dramatically in recent weeks, but they are still higher than they were last year.

The average gallon of gas in the Kansas City metro stands at $2.92. That’s 13.7 cents lower than last week, and 30 cents lower than the previous week, according to data compiled by GasBuddy, an organization that monitors and tracks gas prices around the country.

Despite those lower costs, that number is still 5.2 cents higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices have seen a similar trend, falling 13.6 cents in the past week. The average price of a gallon of diesel fuel in the Kansas City area stands at $5.06.

National gas prices have also fallen in the past week, down 15.8 cents and averaging $3.36 a gallon. That’s down 43 cents from a month ago, but 1.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, has a warning for consumers, though.

“(D)espite all the good news about fuel prices, there may be some concerns coming as the price cap on Russian oil kicks in. Retaliation is possible, and while OPEC+ upheld production cuts from last month, they could always cut more production,” De Haan said. “For now, however, we’ll likely see another week of declines at the pump in nearly all areas.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.