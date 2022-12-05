Four 17-year-olds charged in connection with Shawnee homicide

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Four additional people, all 17 years old, have been charged in connection with a homicide in Shawnee last week.

According Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, the four teens who have been charged are:

Sabrina Clark

Kyleigh Guzman

Roger Hernandez

Fernando Gonzalez-Prado

The DA said they are facing criminal charges in connection with the case, but did not offer specifics.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, who is 18 years old, was charged last week with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with this case.

Shawnee police went to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive, which is just west of Nieman Road, on Nov. 30 around 6:40 p.m. after someone who was walking to their car called and said they saw someone down on the ground who was bleeding. The authorities then went to check on that person’s welfare.

When officers arrived, they found that Jarod Rogers had been shot. He ultimately passed away on Dec. 2.

