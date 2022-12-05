Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Four 17-year-olds charged in connection with Shawnee homicide

File - The scene of the homicide in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive on Nov. 30.
File - The scene of the homicide in the 11000 block of Johnson Drive on Nov. 30.(Betsy Webster/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Four additional people, all 17 years old, have been charged in connection with a homicide in Shawnee last week.

According Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe, the four teens who have been charged are:

  • Sabrina Clark
  • Kyleigh Guzman
  • Roger Hernandez
  • Fernando Gonzalez-Prado

The DA said they are facing criminal charges in connection with the case, but did not offer specifics.

Fernando Reyes-Lara, who is 18 years old, was charged last week with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with this case.

Shawnee police went to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive, which is just west of Nieman Road, on Nov. 30 around 6:40 p.m. after someone who was walking to their car called and said they saw someone down on the ground who was bleeding. The authorities then went to check on that person’s welfare.

When officers arrived, they found that Jarod Rogers had been shot. He ultimately passed away on Dec. 2.

Previous coverage:

Charges filed in deadly Shawnee shooting case

Suspect in Shawnee attempted homicide taken into custody following pursuit

Shooting in Shawnee leaves man critically injured, police investigating

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic.
KCK police investigating homicide following autopsy on body found in September
New research shows deaths related to drugs and alcohol are rising among Americans more than 65...
Aging & Style: Deaths related to drugs, alcohol rising
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Sen. Bob Dole remembered with inaugural day of service
FILE — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office stated there is no threat to the public in...
Two found dead in Douglas County residence Monday morning