FORECAST: Highs near 50 Monday afternoon

Happy Monday! The best news to start the week is that today looks to be the warmest day of the next 10! Temperatures start out near freezing, with some areas falling into the 20s. Despite some cloud cover, our forecast is dry for today, with temperatures getting near 50 this afternoon with light winds out of the south.

Those winds shift around suppertime to the north, setting up a 15-degree cooler day on Tuesday and bringing a slight chance for morning rain/drizzle. The main feature we’ll be watching is an increasing chance for rain moving in late Wednesday night to the bulk of the day on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.