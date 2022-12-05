Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to Kansas City following two-year hiatus

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, slowly but surely, made its way to Union Station to greet hundreds of people, anxiously awaiting the return of a Kansas City holiday tradition.

“We try to participate in all the things in Kansas City, like downtown at Crown Center and the Plaza and so forth and yes, we try to make it traditional because we want to instill those memories for our kids,” says spectator, Christopher Tillett.

Which for Christopher’s son Zach this event is all about the beautiful train.

“I love that it has lights on it,” says spectator, Zach Tillett.

For Claire Evans it’s the start of a new tradition, celebrating her child’s first Christmas.

“It’s awesome, this is so cool, it really lights up too and the band is a total bonus we love that,” says Evans.

Holiday music to help bring in the Christmas season.

The last two years the event was forced to go virtual because of the pandemic, which made its return to the Metro extra special.

“I’ve been waiting 11 years to see this train and of course because of the last two years because of COVID we were unable to make the trip down here, but I was determined to do it,” says spectator Maureen Seskis.

The event also helps raise money and food for the food banks within each community it stops in, this year Kansas City’s Harvesters received a check of $25,000.

The train is only making just a quick pit stop in Kansas City, next stop is in Calgary in Canada.

