2 elderly residents, firefighter injured in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire in Kansas City sent two elderly residents to the hospital and injured a responding firefighter on Monday.

Crews responded at 3:22 a.m. to a single-level house fire on Belleview Avenue just south of West Bannister Road. When they arrived, they were able to care for two elderly people living in the home who were suffering from smoke inhalation. They were both taken to a local hospital, but are expected to be O.K.

While battling the smoke and flames, a firefighter suffered a minor leg injury, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

There were no other people in the house, and no one else was hurt. Firefighters said there were multiple cats inside the home, although their status is unknown.

The origin of the fire has not yet been determined.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.