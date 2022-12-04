Thuney, Mixon out for Chiefs-Bengals matchup

CINCINNATI (KCTV) - A few key pieces will not play Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 13 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City will be without left guard Joe Thuney, who will miss his second consecutive game. Cincinnati will be without running back Joe Mixon, who failed to pass concussion protocol before Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

Thuney will miss the game with an ankle injury. The Chiefs will also be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was ruled out for the second week in a row with a hamstring injury suffered during Kansas City’s game with the Chargers in Week 11.

Here are our inactives for today's game against the Bengals:



QB Shane Buechele

WR Kadarius Toney

S Deon Bush

DE Joshua Kaindoh

G Joe Thuney

T Geron Christian

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2022

Ja'Marr ➡️ ACTIVE@KetteringHealth inactives for today’s game against the Chiefs ⤵️ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2022

The Bengals will also get wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back for this game. He scored four touchdowns in two games against Kansas City last season.

Sunday’s game will air live on KCTV5 at 3:25 p.m.

