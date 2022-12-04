Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Thuney, Mixon out for Chiefs-Bengals matchup

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (KCTV) - A few key pieces will not play Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 13 showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City will be without left guard Joe Thuney, who will miss his second consecutive game. Cincinnati will be without running back Joe Mixon, who failed to pass concussion protocol before Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

Thuney will miss the game with an ankle injury. The Chiefs will also be without wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was ruled out for the second week in a row with a hamstring injury suffered during Kansas City’s game with the Chargers in Week 11.

The Bengals will also get wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back for this game. He scored four touchdowns in two games against Kansas City last season.

Sunday’s game will air live on KCTV5 at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, right, reacts to a roughing the passer penalty called on Texas...
Border War on hold: KU, Mizzou not matched up in bowl games
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the...
Kansas State to take on No. 5 Alabama in first Sugar Bowl appearance
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a 9-yard touchdown during the...
Chiefs look to avenge last season’s playoff loss to Bengals
FILE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead...
Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs