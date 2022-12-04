Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It appears one of the best remedies to injury in the NFL is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the Chiefs get set for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals, they do so expecting to face the return of Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, Chase is expected to return to action against Kansas City in Week 13.

Chase has not played since the Bengals’ Oct. 23 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He’s been sidelined with a hip injury that reportedly was a hairline hip fracture suffered the week prior against the New Orleans Saints. Playing through the pain he said this week led to a right leg hyperextension.

Running back Joe Mixon, who Rappoport reported still hadn’t passed through concussion protocol as of early Sunday morning, is less likely to play. If he were to miss action the Bengals would turn to Samaje Perine, who scored a 41-yard touchdown on a screen pass that kick-started Cincinnati’s comeback in January’s meeting at Arrowhead.

Chase has presented the Chiefs with problems in both meetings. Kansas City allowed the LSU product to catch 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns during the team’s Week 17 matchup last season. In the AFC Championship, Chase had six catches for 54 yards and scored a touchdown that gave Cincinnati the lead in the fourth quarter.

Recently, the Chiefs saw Chargers wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen return from injury against them. Williams eventually left the Sunday night contest with the Chiefs when he re-injured his ankle.

Kansas City and Cincinnati square off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

