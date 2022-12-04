Overturned single-vehicle crash on I-35 involves 5 minors, multiple serious injuries

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Clay County on Saturday afternoon resulted in five minors and the 18-year-old female driver suffering injuries.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.

Along with the driver, five other juvenile occupants were in the vehicle. None of the occupants other than the 18-year-old driver from Excelsior Springs, Missouri, were wearing a safety device according to MSHP.

Kearney Fire and EMS transported all six involved to Liberty Hospital. A 17-year-old girl from Gladstone, Missouri, as well as 16 and 15-year-old girls from Excelsior Springs suffered serious injuries.

Another 17-year-old girl from Excelsior Springs and a 14-year-old male from Excelsior Springs suffered minor injuries. The crash report said the driver suffered moderate injuries.

The crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Saturday morning.

