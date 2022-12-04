Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another at KC residence

43-year-old Adair R. Fish is facing multiple child abuse and neglect charges after the death of...
43-year-old Adair R. Fish is facing multiple child abuse and neglect charges after the death of a 5-year-old.(Jackson County Missouri)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged by Jackson County prosecutors in connection to the death of a child and the neglect of another in their KC residence.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John avenue on a report of a deceased 5-year-old child. When they arrived, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

The mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, reportedly called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor diagnosed that the dead child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration.

Fish faces Abuse or Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, and two Endangering the Welfare of a Child first-degree charges.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overturned single-vehicle crash on I-35 involves 5 minors, multiple serious injuries
The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28, in the 2022 Big 12 Championship.
Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept
A popular Blue Spring neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected...
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s. After...
FORECAST: Temperatures start warming up, possible wintry mix on Thursday