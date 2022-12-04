Aging & Style
Kansas State to take on No. 5 Alabama in first Sugar Bowl appearance

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the...
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman holds the trophy after Kansas State defeated TCU in the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State was already pretty much a lock to make its first appearance in the Sugar Bowl in program history, but a thrilling, 31-28 overtime victory over No. 3 TCU in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game officially secured Kansas State’s spot in the New Year’s Six bowl game.

On Sunday morning, the College Football Playoff committee released its final rankings, assigning Kansas State with a date in New Orleans with No. 5 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide missed the Playoff for just the second time in the nine years the four-team postseason format has existed. With No. 1 Georgia heading to the postseason bracket, Alabama takes the Sugar Bowl’s designated SEC slot as the highest-ranked remaining team from the Southeastern Conference.

READ MORE: Kansas State defeats TCU, 31-28, win Big 12 title in OT

Kansas State and Alabama have never met in a football contest. The latest edition of the Sugar Bowl will be played on New Year’s Eve at 11 a.m. CST.

TCU, who lost to Kansas State Saturday, remained in the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, securing a seat at the playoff table for the Big 12. The Horned Frogs will play No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

An appearance in the Sugar Bowl is the first for the Wildcats in a New Year’s Six bowl since the new format went into existence. The last BCS bowl the program played in was the 2013 Fiesta Bowl, following K-State’s 2012 Big 12 Championship. In that game, then quarterback and now offensive coordinator Collin Klein and the Wildcats were defeated by Oregon, 35-17.

