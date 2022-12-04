Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansas State rallies late to turn back Wichita State 55-50

Wichita State center Quincy Ballard (15) competes with Kansas State forwards Nae'Qwan Tomlin...
Wichita State center Quincy Ballard (15) competes with Kansas State forwards Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) and David N'Guessan (3) for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State on Saturday night.

Gus Okafor’s 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to play, but the Shockers didn’t score again until Quincy Ballard made 1 of 2 free throws with 5:14 remaining. Kansas State (7-1) took a 47-45 lead on Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s layup and Marquis Nowell answered Ballard’s free throw with a bucket to extend the Wildcats’ lead to three.

Ballard sank two free throws, Craig Porter Jr. buried a jumper and Wichita State (4-4) grabbed a 50-49 lead with 2:13 to go. Nowell sank 1 of 2 free throws to knot the score, then stole the ball and sank a 3-pointer with an assist from Desi Sills to put K-State up 53-50 with 54 seconds left. The Shockers turned the ball over on their final two possessions.

Tomlin finished with 14 points and six rebounds for K-State. Nowell scored 11 with seven assists.

Porter topped the Shockers with 11 points.

Kansas State, under first-year coach Jerome Tang, opened the season with six straight wins before losing by 12 to Butler last time out. It was the Wildcats’ longest win streak since 2018.

The Wildcats have won four straight over the Shockers and lead the all-time series 22-11, including a 15-2 mark on their home floor. The two in-state rivals played last year — a 65-59 Wildcats victory — after a 20-year hiatus in the series. Next, Kansas State plays Abilene Christian on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead...
Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs
The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28, in the 2022 Big 12 Championship.
Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept
The soccer capital of America braved some frigid temperatures Saturday morning to cheer on Team...
Kansas Citians pack KCP&L for final USMNT Watch Party
Maloney's is always filled with Kansas State fans during college football season. On Saturday,...
Local Kansas State fans celebrate title win at Overland Park watch party