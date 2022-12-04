FORECAST: Temperatures start warming up, possible wintry mix on Thursday

Partly cloudy to mostly clear to start Sunday with temperatures back in the middle 20s.

After sunrise temperatures will quickly climb into the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures return by Monday with highs well into the upper 40s and low 50s just before our next cold front arrives. This will drop temperatures back into the 30s and low 40s by Tuesday.

Look for a somewhat active weather pattern to set in for parts of our area throughout the week. A quick wave could bring a few isolated showers to the southern edge of our viewing area Tuesday as well, but it does not look to be a high impact events.

Wednesday stays dry until the evening and overnight hours with our next storm system. This will bring a better opportunity for rain and possibly a wintry mix on the backside of this system. Dry weather expected for most on Friday before another wave arrives by the upcoming Saturday.

As far as temperatures go we should see highs slightly below normal for several days in a row.

