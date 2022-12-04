FORECAST: Dry weekend continues before chance of wintery mix later this week

Clouds continue to filter out sunshine this morning with temperatures holding in the 20s. By the afternoon look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs that will finally be closer to normal for this time of year. Temperatures will top out in the middle 40s.

Monday offers up similar conditions and if we get any bit of sunshine that should help send the afternoon high up near 50 degrees. A cold front will slide through by the afternoon dropping our temperatures into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees on Tuesday with a small disturbance bringing an isolated shower or two to the area especially south.

After that, we’ll shift the focus to a storm system on Thursday that will likely bring more nuisance rain to the area that will impact a bigger portion of it. Cold rain could mix in with some wintry precipitation Thursday night before it exits and we stay dry for the end of the week. Temperatures through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend look to stay near normal for mid-December.

