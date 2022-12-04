Chiefs look to avenge last season’s playoff loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season’s game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title. In a rematch in Kansas City in the AFC championship game on Jan. 30, the Bengals earned a trip to the Super Bowl with a 27-24 overtime win. Like in the previous matchup, the victory margin was an Evan McPherson field goal.

“It feels like we keep on seeing them at the right time,” Bell said. “But it’s just the nature of the business. It’s two explosive teams trying to win at the right pivotal time going into December. And that’s where the ballgames are won, and seasons are won and lost.”

The Chiefs (9-2) behind Patrick Mahomes again have a good grip on the AFC West and are playing for the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs. They enter Sunday’s game with the Bengals as 2.5-point favorites according to FanDuel.

The 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams was their fifth straight, giving them at least one five-game winning streak in each of the past 10 seasons.

The Bengals (7-4) stumbled out of the gate this season, losing their first two but have won seven of the past nine, including three in a row for the first time this season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow figured out how to win without his best receiver Ja’Marr Chase and featured back Joe Mixon. Chase, who has missed the past four games, could be back for Sunday’s game. Mixon, who was in concussion protocol, is questionable.

“It goes down to both the quarterbacks,” Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd said. “I think these are the two best quarterbacks in the league. At least in the top three. It’s going to be a high-powered offensive game.”

Mahomes, who welcomed his second child on Monday, has been outstanding, compiling an NFL-leading 3,585 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

The Chiefs have the top scoring offense in the league, averaging nearly 30 points per game.

“I don’t know if it means more,” Mahomes said of the rematch with Cincinnati. “I think you have to keep stuff in perspective. It’s a brand new season. Any time a team beats you before, you want to beat them, especially when they beat you in a game like they did to go to the Super Bowl.”

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya | AP)

WIDE RECEIVER WOES

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who returned last week after missing a game with a concussion, was out of practice early this week with an illness. That further depleted a group still missing Kadarius Toney to a hamstring injury and with Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdominal problem. The Chiefs added depth this week by signing former Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the practice squad, but he’s unlikely to be ready to help by Sunday.

CHASE’S COMEBACK

Chase is back at practice for the second consecutive week and said he is ready to play on Sunday. How much he’ll play is the question.

Chase told reporters on Wednesday that he suffered a hairline fracture of his right hip when he hyperextended his leg making a touchdown catch at New Orleans on Oct. 16. He tried to play against Atlanta the next week but had to leave the game.

“I feel good, man. I’m here at practice. I’m smiling,” Chase said, noting that he is pain-free.

Chase had 605 receiving yards and six touchdowns in seven games until going out with the injury.

JONESING FOR SACKS

Chris Jones triggered a $1.25 million bonus last week when the Chiefs defensive tackle picked up his 10th sack of the season, and he still has six regular-season games to go. Jones also has at least a half sack in six straight games, tying the third-longest streak in franchise history. He set the record with 11 straight in 2018.

THAT WAS THEN

Burrow wasn’t in the mood this week to reminisce about the first win over the Chiefs last season in which he brought Cincinnati back from a 28-17 halftime deficit. The win touched off a raucous locker room celebration.

“Oh man, (that) feels like so long ago,” Burrow said Wednesday. “That was the day we won the division, but that’s so far behind us now. It was almost a year ago now. So it is what it is — last year happened and we’re on to this year.”

FACTS & FIGURES

The Chiefs have won five straight games, giving them 10 straight seasons with a win streak at least that long. Kansas City has eclipsed 400 yards seven times this season, the fourth most in franchise history. That includes five straight, which is tied for the club record.

QB Patrick Mahomes passed Trent Green last week for second in Chiefs history with 2,787 pass attempts. Len Dawson is first with 3,696. Mahomes has thrown a TD pass in 16 consecutive games and for at least 300 yards in his past six. Mahomes has thrown 46 TD passes to Kelce, tied with Dawson and Otis Taylor for the most by a battery in Chiefs history.

Kelce has caught a pass in 137 consecutive games, trailing only the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins (142) among active players. First-round pick George Karlaftis had his first sack for Kansas City last week against the Rams. DT Chris Jones has at least a half sack in six straight games, tying the third-longest streak in Chiefs history. Jones set the record with 11 straight in 2018. Chiefs LB Nick Bolton has intercepted a pass each of the past two games.

The Bengals have won seven of the past nine, including three in a row for the first time this season. Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow used seven different receivers in passing for 270 yards and a TD in last week’s win over the Titans. The Bengals were penalized nine times for 80 yards last week. WR Tee Higgins had seven receptions for 114 yards last week, including a leaping 27-yard TD grab in the fourth quarter that gave the Bengals the lead for good.

Cincinnati’s defense held Titans star Derrick Henry to 38 rushing yards with an average of 2.2 yards per carry. Burrow is tied for second among NFL quarterbacks with 23 TDs and is third with 3,160 passing yards. Both those numbers trail Mahomes, who leads in both categories. Mixon has 521 yards from scrimmage yards and six rushing touchdowns in four home games this season.

