Border War on hold: KU, Mizzou not matched up in bowl games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks have an opponent for their first bowl game appearance since 2008. And it isn’t the Missouri Tigers.

The highly-speculated potential bowl matchup did not come to fruition.

KU will head to the Liberty Bowl as the Big 12 representative. Instead of Missouri, they’ll take on Arkansas on Dec. 28 in Memphis.

The Liberty Bowl announced the pairing on Sunday afternoon.

In their last trip to a bowl game, Kansas defeated Minnesota, 42-21, in the 2008 Insight Bowl. The Jayhawks reached bowl eligibility this season with a 6-6 record in head coach Lance Leipold’s second season in Lawrence.

With the Liberty Bowl being a bowl that typically pits a Big 12 and SEC team against each other there was a chance that Missouri could have been the Jayhawks opponent. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported on Friday that Missouri asked not to play the Jayhawks.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz responded, tweeting, “Ain’t scared to play here, there or anywhere.”

Kansas and Missouri are schedule to play in Columbia during non-conference play in the 2025 season. In 2026, they are scheduled to play in Lawrence.

