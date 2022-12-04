Aging & Style
An arrest has been made after a man was found dead Saturday morning

By Reina Flores
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -KBI says, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening in Chanute, Kansas.

KBI was contacted to help investigate after 5 p.m. on December 3.

KBI reports at around 4:50 p.m., Casey M. Dye, 43, of Petrolia, Kansas, arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies.

Law enforcement did locate a deceased man in a car inside a automotive glass shop. The shop is located at 7545 Kansas Highway 39, in Chanute, says KBI. The man, who was identified as Ryan M. Holcomb, 45, from Chanute, had suffered fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dye was arrested for first-degree murder and was booked into the Allen County Jail.

KBI says investigators allege Dye killed Holcomb Saturday morning at a rural property in Allen County, and then moved his body to the business in Chanute where he was discovered.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

