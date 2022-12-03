Study finds Taco Bell as most popular Missouri fast food option

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The golden arches of McDonald’s are not the most popular fast food option in Missouri, according to a recent study.

Instead, it’s Taco Bell that Pricelisto said is the most popular option for Missourians.

The study came via Google data and search interest over the past 12 months.

McDonald’s and Steak ‘n Shake came in second and third, respectively, per the study.

