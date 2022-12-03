Aging & Style
Study finds Taco Bell as most popular Missouri fast food option

Taco Bell
Taco Bell(MGN, Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The golden arches of McDonald’s are not the most popular fast food option in Missouri, according to a recent study.

Instead, it’s Taco Bell that Pricelisto said is the most popular option for Missourians.

The study came via Google data and search interest over the past 12 months.

McDonald’s and Steak ‘n Shake came in second and third, respectively, per the study.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

