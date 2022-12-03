Shawnee shooting victim dies, 5 suspects now in custody

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man who was shot in Shawnee on Wednesday has died, according to police.

Jarod Rodgers, 25, was identified as the victim of the shooting.

Shawnee police say five suspects have been take into custody, one of which was captured following a police chase on Thursday afternoon.

Officers went to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive, which is just west of Nieman Road, around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday after someone who was walking to their car called and said they saw Rodgers down on the ground who was bleeding.

If you have any information, call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

