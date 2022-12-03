Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Pedestrian dead after crash on Holmes

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while walking southbound on Holmes.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a white Jeep Patriot was traveling southbound on Holmes in the third lane of travel when the car struck the pedestrian. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of 103rd Street.

Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and remained at the scene. Police said impairment was not a factor in the collision.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, KCPD said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Blown tire causes crash, injuries to driver and 5-year-old in Jackson County
One of the city’s newer tree lightings lit up the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District Friday...
The Soul of Santa lights up 18th and Vine in Kansas City
File - Joseph Hammerly and Emily Hammerly.
Former Lee’s Summit daycare owner pleads guilty
From first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. That’s the change in charges in the 2017...
‘Miscarriage of justice’: Family of slain KC man outraged as suspect gets plea deal