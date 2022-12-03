Pedestrian dead after crash on Holmes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while walking southbound on Holmes.

Kansas City Missouri Police said an investigation revealed that a white Jeep Patriot was traveling southbound on Holmes in the third lane of travel when the car struck the pedestrian. The incident happened around 3:39 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of 103rd Street.

Police said the pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and remained at the scene. Police said impairment was not a factor in the collision.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, KCPD said.

