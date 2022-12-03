Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

‘It’s called soccer’: Mahomes signs cleats for United States men’s soccer team

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Prior to the United States’ game against the Netherlands in the World Cup, the team received a gift from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes signed a pair of cleats for the team, which were delivered to them by Kathy Nelson, the President & CEO for the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation.

One of the cleats was signed “It’s called soccer,” while the second cleat was signed “We Believe”.

The United States loss to the Netherlands, 3-1.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taco Bell
Study finds Taco Bell as most popular Missouri fast food option
Pedestrian dead after crash on Holmes
Blown tire causes crash, injuries to driver and 5-year-old in Jackson County
One of the city’s newer tree lightings lit up the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District Friday...
The Soul of Santa lights up 18th and Vine in Kansas City