HALFTIME: K-State 14, TCU 10

ARLINGTON, Texas. (KCTV) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats lead No. 3 TCU 14-10 at halftime of the Big 12 Championship Game.

Kansas State fell into an early 7-0 deficit before touchdowns from tight end Ben Sinnott and quarterback Will Howard gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.

TCU added a field goal in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Will Howard completed 9 of 16 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown during the first half.

Will Howard has missed on a number of throws and K-State is still in the driver's seat, injuries and all. Need him to play better to keep the Cats in front, but gotta like where you're at. — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) December 3, 2022

