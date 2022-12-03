Aging & Style
HALFTIME: K-State 14, TCU 10

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
ARLINGTON, Texas. (KCTV) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats lead No. 3 TCU 14-10 at halftime of the Big 12 Championship Game.

Kansas State fell into an early 7-0 deficit before touchdowns from tight end Ben Sinnott and quarterback Will Howard gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.

TCU added a field goal in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.

Will Howard completed 9 of 16 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown during the first half.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

