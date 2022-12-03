HALFTIME: K-State 14, TCU 10
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas. (KCTV) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats lead No. 3 TCU 14-10 at halftime of the Big 12 Championship Game.
Kansas State fell into an early 7-0 deficit before touchdowns from tight end Ben Sinnott and quarterback Will Howard gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.
TCU added a field goal in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10.
Will Howard completed 9 of 16 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown during the first half.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.