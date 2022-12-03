Former Lee’s Summit daycare owner pleads guilty

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) --- Emily Hammerly, the owner of the Little Learners Daycare in Lee’s Summit, entered guilty pleas this week for endangering the welfare of a child and failure of a mandate reporter to report child abuse.

Hammerly was sentenced to four years of probation by the judge.

The agreement includes no contact with anyone under the age of 17 who is not her own child. She also cannot own or work at a daycare facility.

Joseph, her son, has started serving a nine-year prison sentence.

After pleading guilty to three charges earlier this year, Joseph Hammerly received three sentences.

Court documents stated that Emily Hammerly failed to report her son Joseph Hammerly to police or the child abuse hotline after a child came to the staff and told them in great detail about the owner’s son molesting her twice the day before in the bathrooms.

The staff member then called her parents.

