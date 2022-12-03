Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Former Lee’s Summit daycare owner pleads guilty

File - Joseph Hammerly and Emily Hammerly.
File - Joseph Hammerly and Emily Hammerly.(KCTV5 News)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) --- Emily Hammerly, the owner of the Little Learners Daycare in Lee’s Summit, entered guilty pleas this week for endangering the welfare of a child and failure of a mandate reporter to report child abuse.

Hammerly was sentenced to four years of probation by the judge.

The agreement includes no contact with anyone under the age of 17 who is not her own child. She also cannot own or work at a daycare facility.

Joseph, her son, has started serving a nine-year prison sentence.

After pleading guilty to three charges earlier this year, Joseph Hammerly received three sentences.

Court documents stated that Emily Hammerly failed to report her son Joseph Hammerly to police or the child abuse hotline after a child came to the staff and told them in great detail about the owner’s son molesting her twice the day before in the bathrooms.

The staff member then called her parents.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. That’s the change in charges in the 2017...
‘Miscarriage of justice’: Family of slain KC man outraged as suspect gets plea deal
A local charter school could require students to put their phones in a locked pouch for most of...
Hogan Prep proposes ‘phone-free’ high school
A cold front will push in this evening turning our brisk southerly winds to the northwest.
FORECAST: Windy Friday in the 60s, with a cooldown this weekend
A local charter school could require students to put their phones in a locked pouch for most of...
Hogan Prep proposes ‘phone-free’ high school