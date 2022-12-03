FORECAST: Early morning cold continues throughout Saturday

The wind has finally calmed down in many spots this morning after a cold front passed through on Friday. High pressure will be in control of our weather this weekend keeping it dry.

High temperatures today will only climb into the middle 30s, but with even the slightest breeze it could drop wind chills in the upper 20s. Wind will turn from the south tonight into Sunday allowing temperatures to warm into the 40s by the afternoon.

Monday looks quite similar before the next cold front arrives. This front will drop high temperatures back in the 30s on Tuesday. Outside of a brief, light shower on Tuesday most of the area will be dry. After that our focus turns to another system that arrives by the second half of the week. Expect a few light showers possible Thursday but it doesn’t look to be a high-impact event at the moment.

