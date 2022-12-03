Aging & Style
Charges filed in deadly Shawnee shooting case

A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened this week in Shawnee.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened this week in Shawnee.

Fernando Reyes-Lara was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He is accused of killing Jarod Rogers. Rogers, 25, died on Friday after he was shot on Wednesday.

Rogers was found in the area of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road on Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, one suspect in the case was apprehended following a police pursuit in Johnson County.

On Friday, Shawnee police said five suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Reyes-Lara was arraigned on Friday. A $500,000 bond has been set.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

