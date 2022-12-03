Charges filed in deadly Shawnee shooting case

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) --- A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened this week in Shawnee.

Fernando Reyes-Lara was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He is accused of killing Jarod Rogers. Rogers, 25, died on Friday after he was shot on Wednesday.

Rogers was found in the area of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road on Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, one suspect in the case was apprehended following a police pursuit in Johnson County.

On Friday, Shawnee police said five suspects are in custody in connection to the shooting.

Reyes-Lara was arraigned on Friday. A $500,000 bond has been set.

