Car crashes into Overland Park dealership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon.

The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf.

The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as at least four window panels were damaged.

No word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.