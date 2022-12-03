Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon.
The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf.
The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday.
There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as at least four window panels were damaged.
No word on what caused the crash.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.