Blown tire causes crash, injuries to driver and 5-year-old in Jackson County

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A blown tire caused a crash that seriously injured a driver and his 5-year-old passenger Friday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 22-year-old driver from Blue Springs, Missouri, lost control of his 2005 Ford Ranger while driving on eastbound I-470 a quarter-mile west of Douglas when a tire blew out on the vehicle. As a result of the tire problem, the driver lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

The 22-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were seriously injured and both were taken to the hospital. The 22-year-old was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence, while the child was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crash reports indicate that it happened at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

