Sporting KC re-signs Zusi, Espinoza and Fontas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Two of the most accomplished players in Sporting Kansas City history will remain in Kansas City for another year, along with another defensive mainstay.

Sporting Kansas City announced Friday that the club re-signed veterans Graham Zusi, Roger Espinosa and Andreu Fontas.

Zusi, who will enter his 14th season in his professional career, has never played for any other organization than Kansas City. Sporting’s all-time appearance leader with 395 matches played, Zusi has helped the club win four major championships -- the 2013 MLS Cup and the 2012, 2015 and 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

READ MORE: Sporting KC signs forward Daniel Salloi to new contract through 2026

Espinoza has spent 13 seasons at Sporting Kansas City. He ranks second in club history in appearances, trailing only Zusi. He was also a 2012 MLS All-Star.

Fontas has started in 62 of Sporting’s last 70 MLS matches, and has been a staple of their defense for the last two seasons.

Zusi and Espinoza signed one-year contracts through 2023 with options for 2024, while Fontas signed a two-year deal through the 2024 season.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.