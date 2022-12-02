Smithville police, missing man’s daughter continue search 9 months after he was last seen

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - For nine months, Smithville police and a missing man’s daughter have searched for him.

According to investigators, a friend reported seeing Ryan L. Weeks on Feb. 28, 2022, between 7-7:30 p.m. at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue. The friend told police Weeks said he was living within 1 ½ miles of the gas station. He was known to play pool at a business in the area.

His daughter, Kaitlyn Wood, has passed out flyers at businesses. She and her father’s friends have walked the Smithville community searching for anyone who knows where her dad could be. They’ve canvassed wooded areas and fields. The last nine months have been filled with worry and hope that he will be found safe.

Wood became concerned when she and her father’s friends couldn’t reach him. He stopped calling. “The not knowing where he is at and what could have happened, it hurts,” Wood said. “It’s been nine months. It’s the slowest nine months ever.”

According to Smithville police, Weeks did not have a phone or a car at the time he was last seen. “There has been no activity on his bank account. His last paycheck at his job was not picked up,” Smithville Police Department Sgt. Claire Henry said. “He was homeless prior to this.”

Weeks has ties to Smithville, Platte City, and Kansas City. Investigators initially received several tips.

“We had quite a few come in,” Henry said. “They were all investigated thoroughly.”

Wood hopes someone with new or additional information will come forward.

“Not knowing, it is very painful. Having somebody in your family, especially your dad, go missing for so long is very hard,” Wood said. “If you know anything at all, please call the Smithville Police Department. We just want him home safe.”

Anyone with information can contact the Smithville Police Department dispatch at 816-858-3521 or anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers tips hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS .

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,000 reward for any tip that leads to an arrest for any felony crime.

