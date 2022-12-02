Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Baby Jane

Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.
Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.(Wayside Waifs)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Baby Jane, a 7-year-old Shepherd, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

She’s an affectionate, sweet, and silly dog who wants to be your best companion.

She’s 71 pounds and already housebroken! She enjoys walks in the neighborhood and playtime in the backyard, but doesn’t need too much energy – she’s content snuggling at your side.

For more information about Baby Jane, visit here.

If you’d like to meet Baby Jane in person, please call 816-986-4426.

She’s currently living in a foster home so Wayside will schedule a time that works for you!

