No injuries in fire at Unforked Restaurant in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department reported no one was injured in a fire at an area restaurant Friday morning.

Officials stated firefighters were called to the Unforked Restaurant in the 7300 block of West 119th Street just after 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.

Once they were able to enter the building, firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen and front counter area, OPFD stated.

The restaurant suffered significant smoke damage, and early reports showed no one was inside the building during the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known as of 7:30 a.m.

ALSO READ: Man critically injured in Kansas City house fire

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.