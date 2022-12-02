No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who now have more than a week off before visiting bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday. Kadary Richmond had 17 points, but also turned the ball over seven times for the Pirates, who were just 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc in losing their third straight game. Tyrese Samuel added with 16 points for Seton Hall.

