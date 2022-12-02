Aging & Style
No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) tires to steal the ball from Seton Hall guard Kadary...
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) tires to steal the ball from Seton Hall guard Kadary Richmond (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 91-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Kevin McCullar Jr. returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and ninth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

KJ Adams had 11 points, DaJuan Harris Jr. had 10 with seven assists and Ernest Udeh Jr. scored 10 for the Jayhawks, who now have more than a week off before visiting bitter rival Missouri for the first time in a decade next Saturday. Kadary Richmond had 17 points, but also turned the ball over seven times for the Pirates, who were just 4 of 19 from the 3-point arc in losing their third straight game. Tyrese Samuel added with 16 points for Seton Hall.

