‘Miscarriage of justice’: Family of slain KC man outraged as suspect gets plea deal

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter. That’s the change in charges in the 2017 shooting death of Marco Green.

William Johnson was supposed to stand trial Dec. 12, but Friday, a judge accepted a plea deal in the case, lessening his charge to involuntary manslaughter.

The shooting happened in October 2017 outside the East Hills Village apartments. On the morning of the shooting, Green had been rehabbing a house he planned to turn into a permanent home for his four children and their mother in south Kansas City.

Police records showed he was shot multiple times, and two different kinds of shell casings were found at the scene.

His family said Friday they still do not understand why he was targeted.

They were outraged by the plea deal.

“For this prosecutor to plea it down the way that she did is a huge miscarriage of justice,” family member Terri Golding said. “There are four babies in this world that don’t get to go to father dances anymore. They don’t get to go fishing with him anymore.”

The Jackson County Prosecutors Office released the following statement on Friday’s result.

The plea deal includes a sentence of seven years in jail, five of which Johnson has already served. He will be eligible for parole next year.

