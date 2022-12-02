Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Man pleads guilty to cashing dead mother’s Social Security checks for 20-plus years

A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks meant for his mother...
A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks meant for his mother who died in 1994.(Kameleon007 via Canva)
By Matt Woods and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to cashing Social Security checks that were being sent for his deceased mother.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, 62-year-old Reginald Bagley had the Social Security bank statements sent to his address after his mother died in March of 1994.

Her death was not reported to the administration at that time.

Authorities said a bank account was established in 1998 to directly deposit Bagley’s mother’s benefits.

According to the attorney’s office, Bagley admitted to continually cashing the checks that were meant for his mother for over two decades that totaled nearly $200,000.

KMOV reports Bagley kept receiving checks until July 2020, when the Social Security Administration learned his mother was not using her Medicare benefits.

The 62-year-old reportedly then closed the bank account and got a check for the remaining balance after the Social Security Administration sent a letter trying to contact his mother.

Bagley is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2023. He has been ordered to repay the money while facing up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a...
Overland Park launches police transparency website
It's not often that people act on their deepest desires but, as KCTV5's Neal Jones tells us,...
After 39 years, a Chiefs fan comes home
The Olathe School Board is set to discuss whether to install vape detectors in middle school...
Olathe School Board to vote on vape detectors in middle school restrooms
Generic.
Kansas City police investigating at 2 scenes following Thursday night homicides
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
‘Regret is not rape,’ Weinstein lawyer says in closing