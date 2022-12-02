Aging & Style
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during...
Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation.(KASPER)
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning.

Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka.

The KBI said an officer on patrol spotted a car blocking an alley near SW 20th and SW Lincoln St. around 6:55 a.m. on December 1. A 911 dispatcher told the officer the car was reported stolen and as the officer approached the passenger side, the KBI said Walstrom did not follow the officer’s verbal commands.

They said Walstrom then opened the driver’s side door, armed with a handgun, beginning a struggling between him and the officer.

During the struggle, the KBI said the officer fired multiple rounds and hit Walstrom. He fired one gunshot missing the officer.

KBI said Walstrom was pronounced dead at the scene.

Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said the officer acted in self-defense and “in fear for their life.”

Per protocol, Wheeles said the officer involved in the situation has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The KBI said it will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting and the findings will be presented to Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, for review.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Walstrom was sentenced previously for crimes in 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2020. He was most recently charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement officers in an incident on August 11, 2020. He was released from Hutchinson Correctional Facility in June.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

