Man critically injured in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large house fire sent a man to the hospital and severely damaged a home early Friday morning in Kansas City.

Firefighters responded at 5:14 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Locust Avenue north of East 60th Street. Several Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene, as crews worked to douse the flames and search the home.

Inside, firefighters found a middle-aged man on the first floor. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the fire department.

The entire front of the house was destroyed, but crews are not yet calling the entire home a total loss. They said the fire started on the bottom floor and went up to the second floor and attic. They had contained the fire by around 6 a.m.

No other nearby homes were affected, and there is no cause yet on the fire.

KCTV5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.