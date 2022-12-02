Linn Creek woman arrested, charged with felony child abuse

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old mother was arrested and charged with child abuse after an investigation in Camdenton, Missouri.

Police from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda L. Terbrock, the mother of a child who suffered severe burns. Terbrock is being charged with Class B Felony of Abuse or Neglect of a Child and the Class D Felony of 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, as well as several child car seat infractions.

According to the police, deputies received a phone call from a concerned father on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The man allegedly told police that other family members informed him that his minor child, who lived with the child’s mother, had suffered severe burns and that the mother had elected not to seek medical care for the child.

After the man asked police to respond to the home and check on the minor child, officers went to Canvasback Lane in the Linn Creek area and contacted Terbrock. She refused to allow deputies to enter the home to check on the child, citing that the child had fallen into a wood stove approximately four or five days before, suffering a burned hand as a result.

The mother allegedly told officers she called the child’s doctor and was advised not to bring the child in. At the advice of deputies and Emergency Medical Technicians, Terbrock took the child to Lake Regional Hospital. Once there, police said she gave a different story as to the circumstances surrounding the child’s burn as well as a different time frame of the events.

She also told investigators that she failed to bring the child in for medical care immediately because she did not want to receive a large hospital bill. The child needed additional care according to doctors at the hospital.

Deputies eventually returned to the home and were allowed entry by another adult occupant of the home. That investigation led to the arrest of Terbrock.

She is being held on $100,000 bond.

