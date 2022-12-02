Kansas City police investigating at 2 scenes following Thursday night homicides

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police spent Thursday night investigating at two different homicide scenes.

Just before 9 p.m., the police department notified the media that someone had been killed.

They said that investigation was taking place in the 6400 block of The Paseo. That appears to be just south of E. 63rd Street.

Just before 9:45 p.m., the police department then notified the media that they were on their way to yet another homicide.

That second scene is in the 3200 block of Lockridge Ave. That appears to be south of E. 27th Street, more toward Walrond Avenue.

The two scenes are not particularly close to each other. It would take about 11 minutes to drive from one scene to another.

At the time of this writing, the police were planning to meet media at the second homicide and provide information about both homicides.

