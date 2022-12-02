Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Kansas City house fire hospitalizes 1 Friday morning

A house fire on Locust Street in Kansas City destroyed a home and hospitalized someone.
A house fire on Locust Street in Kansas City destroyed a home and hospitalized someone.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large fire destroyed a house and hospitalized someone early Friday morning in Kansas City.

Firefighters responded at 5:14 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Locust Avenue north of East 60th Street. As many as 17 Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene, and at least one person was taken away by ambulance.

Crews worked to douse the flames and hotspots, but the home was destroyed.

There is no cause yet on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A pair of Thursday night homicides has now made this year the second-deadliest in Kansas City...
2022 now the 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history
A pair of Thursday night homicides has now made this year the second-deadliest in Kansas City...
2022 now 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history
The Olathe couple who turned their front yard into what’s now known as Paulie’s Penguin...
Beloved holiday tradition in Olathe is coming to an end
Overland Park is trying to give you more insight into its police force and has launched a...
Overland Park launches police transparency website