Kansas City house fire hospitalizes 1 Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large fire destroyed a house and hospitalized someone early Friday morning in Kansas City.

Firefighters responded at 5:14 a.m. to a call of a house fire on Locust Avenue north of East 60th Street. As many as 17 Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene, and at least one person was taken away by ambulance.

Crews worked to douse the flames and hotspots, but the home was destroyed.

There is no cause yet on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.