FORECAST: Windy Friday in the 60s, with a cooldown this weekend

A Wind Advisory will go into effect over the viewing area Friday from 9 a.m. to midnight. Expect a very strong southerly wind that could gust upwards of 45-50 miles per hour. That wind has helped our temperatures remain mild overnight, starting out in the 40s. It’ll almost feel like spring Friday afternoon as warm air surges into town, taking temperatures into the low-to-mid 60s.

Tonight, however, all of that changes as a strong cold front pushes through, switching our wind direction from the south to the northwest, bringing in plenty of cold air. Our temperatures will fall nearly 40 degrees from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. If you have plans out Friday night, you’ll want the heavy jackets, as it’ll be blustery on the walk to the car. Temperatures will rebound to near-normal on Sunday. Have a great Friday!

