FORECAST: KC in store for a very windy Friday

Gusty winds out of the south will hold temperatures well above normal through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s from sunset through daybreak, giving your Friday a huge head start on an unseasonably warm day with highs in the mid-60s. Very stout southerly winds will gust well over 25 mph, making for an uncomfortable day to be outdoors and not a pleasant one for those wishing to decorate their house for the holidays. Be careful if you plan to climb a ladder; gusts will be capable of unsteadying your balance. Another cold front will arrive in the middle of the night, leading to a cold weekend.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to middle 30s by daybreak Saturday morning while a steady north wind blows in at a brisk pace. A partly cloudy sky will offer plenty of periods of sunshine but the day will warm only into the lower 40s during the afternoon hours.

Late Saturday night, a front will pass and turn our winds to the southeast. Saturday night could bring a mixed bag of precipitation, with a light sleet or snow mix. Very little accumulation is expected by Sunday morning, but there is a chance for more rain to fall through the day Sunday.

The dark days of December arrive this week. I’m not trying to be a pessimist, I’m just being a realist. The days are shorter in December than in any other month of the year. The winter solstice will happen on the 21st day of this month at 3:47 p.m. That is the exact moment our northern hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun. The four weeks leading up to the solstice and the four weeks after are by far the darkest days, offering the fewest hours of daylight per day.

You will not notice much change in the hours of daylight until we reach late January or early February. It’s a good thing we have a big holiday right in the midst of the dark days to get our minds off the early setting sun.

