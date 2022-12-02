Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Chiefs rule WR Kadarius Toney out for second straight game

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads for the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will once again be without one of their playmakers at wide receiver during Sunday’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss his second straight game due to a hamstring injury suffered during the Chiefs’ 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. With Sunday’s inactive status, Toney will now have been active for just 15 of 29 possible career games after being a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Safety Deon Bush is questionable for the game with an elbow injury.

Running back Jerick McKinnon, who was a non-participant during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to a hamstring injury, practiced fully and carries no injury designation heading into the AFC Championship Game rematch.

Kansas City takes on Cincinnati on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz yells to an official in the first half of an NCAA college...
Report: Missouri asks not to play Kansas in bowl game
FILE: TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix...
Big 12 coaches tab Duggan, Anudike-Uzomah as top players
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi, right, and Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián...
Sporting KC re-signs Zusi, Espinoza and Fontas
The Kansas City Sports Commission is in Qatar, as they prep for Kansas City to host the 2026...
Kansas City World Cup leaders in Qatar as they prep for 2026