Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Big 12 coaches tab Duggan, Anudike-Uzomah as top players

FILE: TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix...
FILE: TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press and Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named the Big 12′s offensive player of the year Wednesday by the league’s coaches, and Kansas State end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was picked as the top defensive player.

Those players will face each other Saturday when the third-ranked Horned Frogs (12-0) play No. 13 Kansas State (9-3) in the Big 12 Championship, Saturday at 11 a.m.

Sonny Dykes was selected Coach of the Year by his peers after TCU became the first Big 12 team since Texas in 2009 to finish a regular season undefeated. Dykes is the first coach to win the award in his first season with a program, and is part of the first father-son duo to win the award — the late Spike Dykes won it in 1996 with Texas Tech.

READ MORE: K-State football gears up for Big 12 Championship

Duggan, who lost his starting job going into the season, leads the Big 12 with 3,070 yards and 29 touchdowns passing and has thrown only three interceptions since taking over in the second half of the season opener. He has now made 40 career starts.

Anudike-Uzomah is second in the Big 12 with 7 1/2 sacks, including three against Texas Tech. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior has 19 1/2 career sacks along with eight forced fumbles. The Lee’s Summit High School product is a projected first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, which will be hosted in Kansas City.

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s game, Kansas State will head to the Sugar Bowl, either as the Big 12 Champion or the highest-ranked non-College Football Playoff team from the conference. The Sugar Bowl appearance would be the first for Kansas State under Chris Klieman’s leadership and the first since Collin Klein led the Wildcats to the Fiesta Bowl in the 2012 season.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi, right, and Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastián...
Sporting KC re-signs Zusi, Espinoza and Fontas
The Kansas City Sports Commission is in Qatar, as they prep for Kansas City to host the 2026...
Kansas City World Cup leaders in Qatar as they prep for 2026
The Kansas City Sports Commission is in Qatar, as they prep for Kansas City to host the 2026...
KC Sports Commission heads to Qatar, preps for KC 2026 World Cup
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. (15) tires to steal the ball from Seton Hall guard Kadary...
No. 9 KU routs Seton Hall 91-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle