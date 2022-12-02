After a tragic apparent accidental shooting killed a 4-year-old, KCK police hold gun lock demonstration

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Following the tragic death of 4-year-old Roman Andrews in an apparent accidental shooting, police want to remind community members of a free option to store guns safely inside of homes where children live.

In Kansas City, Kansas, free gun locks are available at any police patrol division with no questions asked. Several Kansas City metro area police departments also offer free gun locks.

On Thursday, KCK Police Property Department supervisor Don Wooley demonstrated how quickly a gun lock can be placed on semitauonic pistols and revolvers. “You should always consider guns to be loaded,” Wooley said. “If you have small children in the house, you have to make a point to make sure we don’t have another terrible accident.”

Thursday’s gun lock demonstration was held just days after first responders rushed to a home on Monday afternoon near 123rd and Donahoo Road. The preliminary investigation found four-year-old Roman Andrews found a relative’s gun and accidentally shot himself. “I cannot imagine the pain the family is feeling,” KCK Police Chief Karl Oakman said.

Roman’s father, Justin Andrews, does not live at the home where the shooting occurred. He says the shooting happened while Roman was with his mother. He spoke with KCTV5 Wednesday about the devastating loss of his son at such a young age.

“I can’t even comprehend that I’m not going to see him again,” Andrews said. “He was such a happy kid. He was always happy. So innocent.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics,0 an estimated 4.6 million kids live with unlocked, loaded guns in their homes.

“We’ve seen this too many times. We keep saying it and it keeps happening,” Oakman said. “As a community, we need to take the responsibility. You have to be accountable for it and you have to be responsible.”

The AAP reports that between 2015 and 2020, there were at least 2,070 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 765 deaths. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that guns be locked and unloaded with ammunition locked separately.

