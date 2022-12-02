Aging & Style
2022 now the 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history

By Shain Bergan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of homicides Thursday night made this year the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on The Paseo near East Meyer Boulevard in order to check the welfare of someone there. When they arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot and killed. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No suspect description has been released.

A few hours later, around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting at a home on Lockridge Avenue near Walrond Avenue. A man was discovered inside the home shot and killed. Police processed the scene and canvassed for eyewitnesses. There was no suspect description released in this homicide either.

Anyone with information on either homicide should call detectives at 816-234-5043, or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases.

Those two shooting deaths bring the number of homicides in Kansas City this year to 159, making 2022 the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history. The deadliest year in the city’s history was in 2020, when 179 homicides were recorded. There were 171 homicides at this point that year.

The five deadliest years for homicides in Kansas City** are as follows:

  1. 2020 - 179 homicides
  2. 2022 - 159 homicides so far
  3. 2021 - 157 homicides
  4. 1993 - 153 homicides
  5. 2019 - 151 homicides

**according to the Kansas City Police Department’s Daily Homicide Analysis

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.


