KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Yet another semi has hit the Independence Avenue Bridge.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department posted a video of the impact.

“You can see the brake lights, but it was too late,” the KCPD said.

Luckily, no one was injured.

pic.twitter.com/l6oKGBcvIz — kcpolice (@kcpolice) December 1, 2022

