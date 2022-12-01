William Shatner, Giancarlo Esposito to make appearances at Planet Comicon KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - William Shatner and Giancarlo Esposito will be making appearances at Planet Comicon Kansas City in March of next year!

The event is set to take place Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19.

According to the event’s website, Shatner will appear on Friday and Saturday while Esposito will appear on Saturday and Sunday.

Shatner is obviously best known for his role as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek franchise.

Many will recognize Esposito for his role as Gus Fring in AMC’s Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He also plays Moff Gideon in the The Mandalorian.

Chris Claremont, a writer a comic creator best known for co-creating characters and storylines for Uncanny X-Men, will also be making appearances.

Planet Comicon Kansas City is going to be held at the Kansas City Convention Center, also known as Bartle Hall, at 301 W. 13th St. in KCMO.

For more details, such as ticket pricing and timing of the event for each day, click here.

