Unified Government says production issues delayed delivery of residents’ tax statements

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, says that production issues delayed delivery of residents’ tax statements this year.

The UG said that they had all the statements ready to be mailed on Nov. 18, as well as emails outlining tax statement information.

Since then, however, they have learned that the actual mailing of the statements was delayed due to their mailing services company having production issues.

As such, all of the 2022 tax statements were mailed on Wednesday, Nov. 30. It may still be a few days before residents get their statements.

Payments are due on Dec. 20.

The county outlined the following options when it comes to residents accessing their statement and payment information:

Call 913-573-2821 to request the amount due and pay taxes online via myWyCo.wycokck.org

Visit our office (710 N 7th St, Suite 240) KCK, where citizens can get a copy of their statement and make a payment

Request an email statement via ugtreas@wycokck.org

Request a duplicate copy be mailed by calling 913-573-2821

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work with our provider to correct this issue,” the UG added.

