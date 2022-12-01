Suspect in Shawnee attempted homicide taken into custody following pursuit

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect in the attempted homicide that happened in Shawnee last night has been taken into custody following a pursuit in Johnson County this afternoon.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated the pursuit because a man driving a Toyota Yaris was possibly wanted in connection with Wednesday night’s attempted homicide in Shawnee along Johnson Drive just west of Nieman Road.

Both sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers assisted in Thursday’s chase, which reached speeds of 80 mph at times. At one time, the pursuit went past Olathe East High School. The driver also ran red lights and stop signs, and drove in the wrong direction of traffic.

Olathe police put down stop sticks in an attempt to slow the car down. At the scene, KCTV5 saw that two tires on the passenger side were flattened.

According to the authorities, the 10-minute chase ended shortly after 1 p.m. on S. Black Bob Road near W. 117th St. in Olathe after a KHP trooper conducted a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver.

This is the second day in a row that the authorities in Johnson County have been involved in a police pursuit. There was also a pursuit on Wednesday evening, which ended along 87th Street at Allman Road. That is a couple blocks west of Lackman Road. The suspect driver in that pursuit was also taken into custody.

