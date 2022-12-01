Silver Advisory issued for missing woman last seen Wednesday afternoon

SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Sedalia woman who has not been seen since yesterday afternoon.

The Sedalia Police Department says that 69-year-old Melody Porter O’Donnell was last seen in the 900 block of E. 6th St. at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

At that time, she was seen getting into a vehicle. She has not been heard from since.

A description of that vehicle she was getting into is not available.

The authorities say that the lives with dementia and diabetes. The authorities said she is without her necessary medication, as well.

She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet tall and who weighs 215 pounds. she has blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing green winter coat.

If you know where she is or where she might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.