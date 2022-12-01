Patrick Mahomes sheds insight into his draft process, orchestrating his way to the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes claims he was given a cheat sheet prior to the biggest test the Kansas City Chiefs needed him to take.

On a new episode of the New Heights Show, a podcast hosted by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Mahomes detailed the draft process that led the Texas Tech product to become Kansas City’s franchise quarterback.

“The first day that I met Coach Reid was at the facility. We had the meetings -- the top 30 visits -- and at that time there was no time limit, so I was there for five hours,” Mahomes said, “just going through plays. I’m going to go ahead and just give you the inside scoop. Matt Nagy, who is our quarterbacks coach now, was the offensive coordinator then, he really liked me so he gave me the plays that we were going to go over the night before.

“Of course I crushed the meeting,” Mahomes said with a laugh. “I stayed up all night studying those plays.”

On Thursday, Nagy shared a laugh and a sheepish grin when asked about whether he provided Mahomes with the answers to Reid’s test.

“It’s always a unique and fun process going through that,” Nagy said. “I think it’s very safe to say that there was a major consensus in the building of who we liked... We definitely liked Patrick.”

Pressed about it, Nagy confirmed that Mahomes did extremely well with what Reid asked of him.

“Yeah, maybe a little bit,” Nagy said when asked if he gave Mahomes the plays. “I thought Patrick did a hell of a job on the test. Coach was giving him good questions on the plays and Patrick knew what he was doing. It was impressive.”

Once the meetings portion of the draft process was complete, Mahomes also detailed orchestrating the Chiefs to drafting him. The quarterback recalled telling Chiefs general manager Brett Veach that if Kansas City didn’t select him before the 12th pick that he would be drafted by another team.

Ultimately, Veach made a trade with the Buffalo Bills, moving the Chiefs up from the 27th overall selection to 10th overall to select Mahomes.

Now, Mahomes has helped lead the Chiefs to four consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl title.

